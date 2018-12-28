Gardai appeal for information over two serious assaults in Letterkenny



Gardaí are investigating two separate serious assaults in Letterkenny which occurred in the early hours of Saturday 22nd December 2018.

Gardaí believe both assaults occurred in the vicinity of the Church Lane or Castle Street areas of Letterkenny between the hours of 3:30am and 5am on Saturday morning 22nd December 2018.

Gardai believe that both incidents may be linked and may have the same assailants.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s received serious but non-life threatening injuries in two separate incidents and each was taken to Hospital. One of the men had apparent stabs wound injuries.

Gardai wish to appeal to anyone:

• In the vicinity of Church Lane, Castle Street, College Road, St Eunan’s College or entrance to Hawthorn Heights between the hours of 3:30am and 5am on the 22nd of December 2018

• Who noticed anyone acting suspiciously or notice anyone being assaulted or in distress at the above location.

• Motorists or taxi drivers in the area between 03:30hrs and 05:00hrs on the 22.12.2018 with dash camera footage to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.