Gardai have again urged motorists to slow down after a motorcyclist was caught doing nearly 200 kilometres an hour in Westport, County Mayo yesterday.

It was one of 476 incidents where the speed limit was broken across the country.

One motorist in Donegal was caught travelling at 81 km/h in a 50 km/h zone near Carrigart on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan says it won’t stop them pushing ahead with their Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign.