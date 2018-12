Garda numbers in Donegal are continuing to fall despite major improvements in other divisions.

That’s according to a new report by the Garda Inspectorate which shows that the number of Gardai in the county has fallen by almost 5% from 2014 – 2018.

This is in sharp contrast with areas like Kildare and Offaly which has seen an increase of over 20% during the same period.

Donegal GRA Spokesperson Brendan O’Connor says with Brexit on the horizon, it’s a worrying time for the Donegal Garda Division: