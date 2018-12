Concern is said to be growing among hoteliers in Donegal over the looming VAT hike.

The reduced rate was introduced in 2011 in a bid to alleviate some of the financial stresses on the tourism sector during the recession.

As of Tuesday next January 1st, the rate will rise from 9% to 13.5% with critics warning rural communities will be hit the hardest.

Chef and Hotelier Brian McDermott says there are genuine fears that the increase will be disastrous for Donegal: