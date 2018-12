The Taoiseach says he can’t guarantee an election won’t be called next year.

Earlier this month, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail struck a deal to extend the confidence and supply arrangement which has been keeping the minority Government in place since 2016.

The extension will see it remain in place for one more budget and maintain stability during the Brexit negotiations.

However, Leo Varadkar says he still can’t fully rule out a 2019 election: