Gardai in Letterkenny investigating a number of incidents over Christmas

Gardai are investigating a report of a man being stabbed in the Main Street area of Letterkenny on Christmas night.

Its believed a man in his 30s was taken to hospital following the incident which occured at around 4:30am yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Eve, an incident involving two youths in the High Street area of the town at around 2:45am, resulted in an injured party being taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to non life threatening injuries.

Gardai say enquiries are ongoing.