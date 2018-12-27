Gardai hit out at ‘boy racer activity’ stretching resources in Donegal

Gardai in Donegal say resources were stretched throughout Christmas Day due to what they describe as ‘boy racer activity’ resulting then in slower response times by the force when needed elsewhere.

Gardai have called on parents to ensure they know where their child is at, its after the Glenswilly junction in the Churchill area of Letterkenny was blocked by around 15-20 cars congregated there on Christmas Day, with one elderly local resident said to be left shaken as a result.

The actions of the community in the Churchill/ Newmills area has been praised for alerting Gardai.

Its reported that upon arrival at the scene, the driver and passenger of a grey coloured Omega car fled the scene.