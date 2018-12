The 2019 season for Donegal starts this Sunday with the opening McKenna Cup clash against Queens University in Ballybofey.

Donegal’s preparations included victory over Sligo in a recent challenge game as Declan Bonner’s side tried to get to grips with the new rules.

The Donegal player of the year last season was Eoghan Ban Gallagher.

The Killybegs man says it’s important to blood news players in the pre-season competition…