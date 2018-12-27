GAA Preview: Declan Bonner ahead of Queens opener

Donegal start the defence of the Dr McKenna Cup on Sunday when they play the students of Queens in their opening group game in Ballybofey.

It will be a much changed side from the one that lined out in their last championship game which was the defeat to Tyrone in August.

With the Gaoth Dobhair players not available and some not fully back yet, Declan Bonner will line out an experimental youthful side at MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal, who beat Tyrone in last year’s final will also play Cavan and Down in the coming weeks before starting the league away to Clare on the final Sunday in January.

Ryan Ferry spoke with Declan Bonner at Thursday’s “Match for Paddy Fenny” in Downings…