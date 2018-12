A family in Burtonport are said to be left living in fear after an act of vandalism at their home on Christmas night.

It’s understood that sometime between 9:30pm on Christmas night and 7am yesterday morning in the Keadue area of the village, two cars and a trailer, parked at the property were vandalised with 10 tyres slashed and a wing mirror broken.

Maureen Bonner says her parents, who were in the house at the time along with her brother have been left shaken: