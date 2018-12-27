Driver in Donegal one of 400 caught speeding yesterday

Gardaí caught more than 400 drivers speeding on the roads yesterday.

As part of the Christmas and New Year road safety campaign, Gardaí monitored 42-thousand 388 vehicles yesterday.

There were 414 vehicles caught driving over the speed limit, including a motorist driving at 124 km/h in a 60 zone on the N7 at Naas in County Kildare.

One motorist in Donegal was caught travelling at 81 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R245 in Carrigart.

10 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Christmas Day, and a further 12 were arrested before nine o’clock on St. Stephen’s morning.

Gardaí say that speeding is a “major factor” in fatal road traffic collisions, and have asked drivers to “please slow down to save lives” and never drink and drive.