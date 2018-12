A Donegal Deputy has condemned an attack on a family in the Burtonport area.

It’s believed that sometime between 9:30pm on Christmas night and 7am yesterday morning in the Keadue area of the village, two cars and a trailer, parked at the property were vandalised with 10 tyres slashed and a wing mirror broken.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has appealed to anyone with any information to contact Gardai.

He says there is no apparent motive for the attack: