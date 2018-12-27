Calls for additional resources to be invested in Donegal ambulance service

There are calls for additional resources to be invested in Donegal by the National Ambulance Service.

At a recent meeting of the West division of the NAS it was revealed that in October alone, 1474 emergency calls were received by the service in the North West region.

However its claimed more ambulance crews are needed to meet the demand.

The NAS say one of the challenges faced by them is the turnaround times at the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Member of the Regional Health Forum Councillor Ciaran Brogan says it is vital management at the hospital and the ambulance service work in conjunction to find a solution: