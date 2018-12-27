Burst water main leaves Inishowen residents without water

Residents in Inishowen have again been left without water due to a burst water main.

Irish Water says repairs are underway with supply disruptions being experienced in the Grove Cottages, Craig Park and Craig Road areas of Muff.

Works are expected to be complete by around 1pm this afternoon with homeowners advised to allow 2-3 hours for the supply to return fully.

Local Councillor Jack Murray says today’s outage once again highlights the serious need for investment in the South Inishowen water supply: