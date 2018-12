10 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Christmas Day.

Gardaí say a further 12 drivers were arrested before 9am this morning, suspected of getting behind the wheel while over the limit.

A number of these drivers refused a breath sample and will now automatically face a 4 year ban.

Never drink and drive is the message from the Gardaí this St. Stephen’s Day.

Sergeant Amanda Flood, from the Garda Crime Prevention Unit, has this advice for people heading out tonight: