St.Eunan’s bowed out of the Ulster Minor Tournament on St. Stephen’s Day losing by a point (0-16 v 3-06) to Bellaghy at St Paul’s in Belfast.

The Donegal Champions were 0-10 to 0-1 down at half time but three second half goals from Conor O’Donnell (2) and Peter McEniff had Eunan’s back in front.

Bellaghy scored the winning point as the game entered injury time.