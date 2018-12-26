Best Of Series: Recap Episodes 1 to 4

As 2018 comes to a close, Highland Radio Sport have been airing Best off programmes this month reflecting on the highlights from the year.

Click on links below to recap the Episode’s 1 to 4.

The 5th and final Episode will be aired this Saturday (29th Dec) from 4pm, the highland panel of Oisin Kelly, Diarmaid Doherty, Chris Ashmore and Patsy McGonagle will look at some of the big Donegal sport stories.

Among them, Sommer Lecky’s World Silver Medal, the county’s All Ireland Hurling success and Jason Quigley moving a step closer to a world title shot.