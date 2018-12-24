Scammers targeting Tyrone area

A senior PSNI officer has called on families to stay on alert and look out for relatives following two reports of people being scammed out of thousands of pounds within the space of two days.

Two people were targeted in the Tyrone and Armagh areas last weekend, losing almost £13,000.

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls is appealing to people to be scam aware after two people were scammed out of a total of £12,500 during the period Friday December 21st to Saturday December 22nd.

One victim had close to £10,000 taken from their bank account, while the other lost £2,500.

Its reported that both were taken in by scammers claiming to be from BT. One victim was tricked into giving their bank details over the phone. The other was kept on the phone for around three hours and persuaded to download software, which resulted in the victim losing a substantial sum of money.

Chief Superintendent Walls says scammers are creative and will do whatever they can to con people out of money.

He is reminding people to never disclose any financial details over the phone or to download software during a call, unless it is known to be secure.