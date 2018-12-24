Efforts underway to help companies get ready for Brexit

Efforts are underway to help companies get ready for Brexit.

Two Ministers have launched an online customs training course.

Business, Enterprise and Innovation Minister Heather Humphries and Junior Minister Pat Breen have launched the Customs Insights course, being rolled out by the Government through Enterprise Ireland.

It’s a new online training support to help all firms understand how customs works, including the documentation and processes needed to operate and succeed post Brexit.

For Irish companies selling into the UK, or importing from Britain, they may for the first time have to deal with the various systems associated with customs.

The course explains the main rules and includes the key actions firms can take to prepare after Brexit and the options from Revenue that are available to make the process more efficient.