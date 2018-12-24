Councillor says DCC must do more to support Irish language

A Donegal County Councillor says Donegal County Council must do more to support the Irish language.

Councillor Mícheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig was speaking after there was no translation service available at a recent meeting he attended.

During the meeting, Mac Giolla Easbuig spoke in Irish although there was no translation service available.

He says a number of councillors objected to this, but is stressing it’s no reflection on Cllr Frank Mc Brearty who chaired the meeting.

Cllr Mc Giolla Easbuig says the council needs to do more……..