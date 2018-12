A Donegal Deputy is hopeful that the tendering process for a number of key road projects will be fast tracked in the New Year.

It was confirmed in recent days that more than €34 million is to be spent on road projects in Donegal in 2019.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says while major progress on the T-Ten projects isn’t expected for some years yet, the Government must seek input from the various communities as part of the planned works: