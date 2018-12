Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information after a report of a serious assault at the Drumleck Drive area of Derry City this afternoon.

It’s reported that a 25 year old man was stabbed at a house in the area shortly before 1.40pm.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries have been described as non life-threatening.

A 27 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while the PSNI have appealed for anyone with information to contact them at Strand Road.