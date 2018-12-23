Manus Kelly to defend Donegal and Killarney crowns in R5 Car

Donegal International Rally Champions Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett will defend their title in June next year in an R5 Car.

The Glenswilly Milford partnership have been the dominant crew in Donegal since 2016 winning three in a row.

With the Subaru S12 not available and the landscape of rallying in Ireland changing, they will switch to an R5 car next year.

Manus has followed Donagh Kelly and Declan Boyle in committing to R5.

They hope to do a number of rounds in the Irish Tarmac Championship.

In May, they also won the the Killarney rally and Manus says they intend to defend both titles in 2019…