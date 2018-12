On the third weekend of June 2018, Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett were crowned champions of the Donegal International Rally.

It was a third victory in a row for the Glenswilly Milford partnership, something only three other men had achieved in the 46 year history of the event.

In Episode Four of the Best Of Series we reflect on the magic “Three in a Row” – the story of Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett’s dominance in Donegal.

Part 1.

Part 2.