St. Eunan’s proved too strong for Buncrana in the Donegal U21 Hurling Championship Final last night, beating the Inishowen club on a scoreline of 3-10 v 1-08.

The sides were level at half-time, 1-05 v 0-08, with James Hartnett scoring the only goal of the half for Eunan’s.

The second half saw St. Eunan’s dominate, with Kevin Kealy scoring 2-04 for the Letterkenny club. Buncrana’s only goal came from Ben Doherty but it wasn’t enough to curb a powerful second half display from St. Eunan’s.