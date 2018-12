Ulster had a 19-12 win over Munster in the Pro14 on Friday night.

The Northern Province outscored the Reds by three tries to nil to take the win and move up to second in Conference B.

Alex McDonald spoke about the game and starts with speaking about a controversial incident in the first 30 seconds of the match…

Earlier today, Omagh had a 18-17 win over City of Derry in their Ulster Premiership clash.

Alex McDonald was there for Highland Radio Sport…