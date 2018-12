Police are investigating after an ATM was stolen in Fintona Co.Tyrone at around 3am this morning.

Thieves used a digger to remove the ‘built in’ cash machine from a shop on Tattymoyle Road.

Detectives believe the digger was stolen from a building site a short distance away and was set alight at the scene immediately after the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Omagh.