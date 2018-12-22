Parc welcome new laws for learner drivers

New laws clamping down on unaccompanied learner drivers have come into effect today, with car owners who knowingly allow unaccompanied learners or unlicensed drivers to drive their car facing potential penalties.

It follows a campaign by a man who lost his wife and daughter in a collision caused by a learner driver.

The Donegal based road safety group PARC is welcoming the new law, but says there’s now an onus on the government to bring the waiting times for tests down.

In a statement, PARC says the entire country was totally shocked at the horrific road traffic collision on 22nd December 2015 where Geraldine and Louise Clancy were killed by an unaccompanied learner driver.

Noel and Fiona Clancy joined the organisation shortly afterwards, and PARC says the results of their tireless work are plain for all to see, with stronger penalties now in place for unaccompanied learner drivers and for the owners of the vehicles they drive.

PARC say they are aware of the plight of young drivers who have to wait an unacceptable time to sit their driving test. They say they’ve RSA has assured us that the waiting time for tests will be reduced to 10 weeks by next summer, and they’ll be following that very closely.

The group has also called for Gardai to be issued with handheld devices which will allow them instant;y check the status of all licences.