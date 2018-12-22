Investigation underway after man is shot in Derry overnight

A man is being treated in hospital after being shot in Derry overnight.

Police responded to reports of a shooting incident at a residential premises in the Cromore Gardens area of Derry.

The man in question is said to have suffered gunshot wounds to both knees.

In a statement Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings said: “This is the time of year for carefree celebration, a time for family and children. Yet here we are with another person in hospital getting as a result of the actions of mindless thugs.

The recklessness shown by those involved in carrying out this attack should be condemned. The harm has to end.”

Police are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Cromore Gardens area this evening around 8pm to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 10. Alternatively information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.