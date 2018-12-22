Donegal patients now availing of New Robotic Surgery in Galway

Some cancer patients in Donegal who travel to Galway for treatment are now being partly cared for a by a robot.

The Saolta University Hospital Group in conjunction with Cancer Care West recently introduced Robotic Surgery at University Hospital Galway

The surgical robot is currently being used by the urology team at the hospital and so far this year 60 men have had their prostate surgery undertaken by consultant urologists at the hospital using this new technology.

Mr Paddy O’Malley, Consultant Urologist and Robotic Surgery Lead at University Hospital Galway says it’s the technology has resulted in better treatment for the patient: