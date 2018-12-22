CCTV installed in Derry to combat commercial waste issue

CCTV footage has been erected in the William Street area of Derry in a bid to combat an ongoing commercial waste issue.

Commercial waste has been dumped in a private laneway in the area repeatedly with Enforcement and Cleansing teams from Derry City and Strabane District Council visiting the area regularly to inspect and remove waste bags and food waste.

Chair of Environment and Regeneration with the Council, Councillor Martin Reilly says he hopes the CCTV will now act as a deterrent to businesses in the city: