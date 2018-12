There was a 10 goal thriller at the Brandywell Stadium on Saturday evening between Institute and Cliftonville which was won by ‘Stute 6-4.

Michael mcCrudden scored four goals while Joe McCready got himself a brace on the way to the two goal victory.

Eamonn McLaughlin was there for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match Eamonn spoke with Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin…