After relegation at the end of the 2017 season, not many had given Finn Harps much of a chance to return to the Premier Division.

But since Ollie Horgan took the reigns Harps have had a tendency to put the doubters straight.

With a host of changes to his side Horgan put a master-plan in place which seen Finn Harps gain promotion twelve months later.

In Episode Three of the Best Of Series, Highland Sport mark “Harps Return To The Premier”…

