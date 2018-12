Additional armed Gardaí are to be sent to the border region in the New Year.

A third Armed Support Unit (ASU) is to be set-up in the Cavan/Monaghan region by Garda HQ, amid fears of a no-deal Brexit.

The Irish Independent reports that potential security problems arising from the UK’s exit from the EU in March have led to the move being fast-tracked.

Two ASUs are already in operation – one in Ballyshannon in Donegal and another in Dundalk in Louth.