87 wins for Harley so far in 2018

Martin Harley’s fine year in the saddle continues as he now has 87 wins in 2018.

Harley followed on from last night’s two victories in Wolverhampton with a win at Lingfield today.

The Trentagh native rode Alan King trained horse Redicean to victory in the 2.50pm Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

Harley also had a third place finish earlier in the day aboard Scarlet Dragon, another Alan King trained horse.

Last night Harley was on the Tom Dascombe trained ‘Doctor Sardonicus’ in the 6.45pm Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap, which featured 10 runners and on Alaskan Bay in the 7.15pm Betway Casino Handicap.