Speculation is growing that Peter Casey will run in the European elections.

Mr Casey, a native of Derry now living in Donegal came second in the run for the Aras earlier this year, tipped to the post by Michael D Higgins who secured his second term as President.

Speaking to Newstalk this week, the former Dragon’s Den star confirmed that he will be seeking to secure a career in politics in the near future and represent the people of rural Ireland: