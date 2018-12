New regulations announced is set to improve seasonal workers’ employment rights and earnings.

The amendment will allow seasonal and casual works earn €7500 a year without it impacting their rights to Jobseeker’s Benefit.

Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed the changes and praised Minister Regina Doherty for her meeting with a delegation from Killybegs.

Manus Boyle who was part of the delegation has been outlining how the regulations will make a difference to the workers: