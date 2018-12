Police in Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of theft from the Limavady Road area.

Constable Blair said: “Sometime between 12pm and 3:30pm on Thursday 13th December, it was reported that a quantity of scaffolding was stolen from the area. Enquiries are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw a lorry in the area at the time of the incident with a crane attached or anyone with dash-cam footage at the time of the incident to contact police on 101.