Number of Letterkenny roads to reopen to two way traffic today

A number of roads in Letterkenny on which Irish Water are carrying out works are to reopen to two way traffic later today.

Ballyraine Road will be fully reopened to two way traffic from 5 o’clock.

Three other roads on which works are ongoing will be open to two way traffic from 5 o’clock this evening until 8am on Monday January 7th. They are New Line Road, Beechwood Avenue and Gortlee Road.

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council is stressing the importance of temporary speed limits at roadworks over Christmas.

Donegal County Council has published a list of roads on which temporary speed limits will be in place over the Christmas period. They are the N14 at Drumoghill, the N15 Blackburn Bridge to Cappry, the N56 Ardara, the N56 Coolboy to Kilmacrennan, the N56 Kilkenny to Letterilly, and the N56 Mountcharles to Drumbeigh.

Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell is stressing that these sites will be unfinished with temporary surfaces, and incomplete works: