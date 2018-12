Irish Water has confirmed that an application for a Compulsory Purchase Order has been submitted to progress the Falcarragh Sewerage Scheme.

The utility says consultations with landowners have been ongoing with construction expected to begin in 2019.

The proposed scheme will end the discharge of poorly treated sewage into Ballyness Bay.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Seamus O’Domhnaill says the scheme once up and running will greatly enhance the local area: