Laura Feely in Ireland squad for Women’s Six Nations

The Irish squad for the up coming Women’s Six Nations Championship has been named and Ballybofey native Laura Feely is included.

Feely, who plays her rugby with Galwegians and Connacht made her Irish debut in the competition last February.

There’s seven new comers on the squad – Enya Breen, Kathryn Dane, Linda Djougang, Ailbhe Dowling, Eve Higgins, Claire Keohane and Hannah O’Connor.

Ireland kick off their tournament against England in Donnybrook on Friday 1st February.

Ireland Women’s Team – Six Nations 2019 Fixtures

Friday 1 February: Ireland v England, Donnybrook, 5pm

Friday 8 February: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun, 7.35pm

Saturday 23 February: Italy v Ireland, Parma, 6.30pm

Saturday 9 March: Ireland v France, Donnybrook, 7pm

Sunday 17 March: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, 1.30pm