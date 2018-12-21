HSE’s new Service Plan includes project details for Donegal

The HSE’s Service Plan for 2019 includes an extra 202 hospital beds and home care supports for 53,000 older people across the country.

The publication outlines how the health service will spend its allocation of €17 billion next year.

The plan contains a number of project details for Donegal.

€16 billion is to be spent delivering services across the country, including an additional 202 hospital beds.

In Donegal, the Radiology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital is expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2019 with €4.25 million being invested to deliver an additional ultrasound and CT room plus a multipurpose interventional suite.

€1.4 million is being made available to upgrade and refurbish Dungloe Community Hospital to achieve HIQA compliance, €1.7 million has been allocated for similar works at Carndonagh Community Hospital with works at both hospital’s expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

And €35,000 has been set aside for the provision of an ambulance restroom at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar.

The National Service Plan also states that 2019 will see the continued development of the cross-border radiotherapy initiative at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Link to full report:

https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/publications/serviceplans/national-service-plan-2019.pdf