Gavin Devlin says Hand Pass Rule has to go

Tyrone beat Derry on Thursday night in their opening McKenna Cup fixture at Celtic Park.

Mickey Harte’s men were rarely troubled in a 20-points to 11 McKenna Cup win.

It was a first competitve game for the county’s with the new rules in place.

Tyrone Assistant Gavin Devlin says the “Hand Pass” has to be scraped…

Tyrone started just four of the sides that featured in the All Ireland Final defeat to Dublin.

There was a number of debuts while Kyle Coney returned with a man of the match performance.

Devlin says it was a good night’s work….