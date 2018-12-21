€34 million to be spent on Donegal’s roads in 2019 – Mc Hugh

Minister Joe McHugh says more than €34million is to be spent on road projects in Donegal next year.

€2.5million will be spent progressing N14/N15 to A5 Link and the Ten-T routes, while €1.5million is being spent on the four lane carriageway in Letterkenny.

Safety works will also be carried out, including more than €2.8million on four projects on the N14 at Tullyrap; and on the N15 at the Corcam Bends, Cappry Junction and McGroary’s Brae, while works will continue on a number of projects on the N56.

Statement in full –

More than 50 projects involving major and minor road improvements, road realignments, new pavements, lighting and winter maintenance approved

Minister Joe McHugh has announced more than €34million is to be spent on road projects in Donegal next year.

“This €34million is a really significant investment on the roads in Donegal and it comes on the back of unparalleled Government support for major infrastructure projects across the county,” Minister McHugh said.

“Work on the N56 around Mountcharles and the Gweebarra bends and work on the Blue Banks were massive for a number of reasons – not least for safety, for commuters and for opening up regions along the Wild Atlantic Way and helping to make it easier to connect tourists.

“Now we are seeing more money being pumped into the roads in the county with big investment planned already for 2019 through Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the County Council.

“It means better quality, safer roads. It means jobs for construction teams and contractors and all the benefits they bring to local communities. It means better and safer journeys and reduced journey times.

Minister McHugh added: “There are obviously big ticket projects in the €34million that has been allocated but there are also plenty of smaller schemes which will real differences to the local communities, whether it’s good quality footpaths, lighting or just general winter maintenance. It all adds up to a serious investment in the county.”

The allocation includes

:: More than €2.8million on four projects on the N14 at Tullyrap; and on the N15 at the Corcam Bends, Cappry Junction and McGroary’s Brae.

:: €2.5million on the N14/N15 to A5 Link and the Ten-T routes.

:: €250,000 on the N15 Blackburn Bridge realignment scheme

:: More than €9million on pavement schemes

:: €1.5million on the N56 four lane carriageway, Letterkenny

:: More than €10million on schemes including Boyoughter to Kilkenny; Dungloe to Glenties; Mountcharles to Inver, and to Drumbeigh; Drumbeigh to Inver; Dungloe to Cloghbolie; Kilkenny to Letterilly; Letterilly to Kilraine Junction.

:: About €4million allocated to the Coolboy-Kilmacrennan realignment and the Kiltoy roundabout on the N56.