Concern has been raised over the pace of progress on social housing in Donegal.

While 2018 has seen a number of turnkey developments in the county coming to fruition, it’s been claimed that a crisis is growing particularly in the West Donegal area.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig believes that more new builds need to commence across Donegal in a bid to alleviate the problem.

He fears that not enough is being done and is calling for a change of policy: