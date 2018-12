A house in Falcarragh remains sealed off this morning after a fire broke out at the property yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were first alerted to the unoccupied bungalow at Derryreel shortly before 3pm however the house has been extensively damaged by the blaze.

Gardai have confirmed that they are treating the fire as a suspected arson attack with a forensic examination due to take place later today.

Inspector Shaun Grant has appealed to the community to assist with their investigation: