Big North West representation for NI Cross Country

A number of north west athletes have been confirmed on the Northern Ireland and Ulster teams for the Northern Ireland International Cross Country next month.

Donegal’s Nakita Burke, Teresa Doherty, Jack Holian, Sarah Kelly and Amy Greene, Sean McGinley and Eoin Hughes have been selected in different categories.

Full teams below.

The International will be held at the Billy Neill Centre of Excellence in Dundonald on 19th January 2019.

Senior Team:

Men

Conor Duffy (Glaslough Harriers)

Adam Kirk-Smith (Derry Track Club)

Mark McKinstry (North Belfast Harriers)

Declan Reed (City of Derry Spartans)

Women

Nakita Burke (Letterkenny AC)

Breege Connolly (City of Derry Spartans)

Teresa Doherty (Finn Valley AC)

Fionnuala Ross (Armagh AC)

Celtic Teams:

U17

Men

Jack Holian (Letterkenny AC)

Matthew Lavery (North Belfast Harriers)

Sean McGinley (Olympian Youth & Ac)

Callum Morgan (St Malachy’s AC)

Women

Amy Greene (Rosses AC)

Cara Laverty (City of Derry Spartans)

Tara McDonough (North Down AC)

Sorcha Mullan (Omagh Harriers)

U20

Men

Adam Ferris (St Malachy’s AC)

Peter Gracey (Beechmount Harriers)

Micael McCaul (St Colman’s College)

Conal McLean (St Malachy’s AC)

Women

Grace Carson (Mid Ulster AC)

Niamh Carr (Springwell RC)

Sarah Kelly (Inishowen AC)

Rebecca Wallace (Lagan Valley AC)

U23

Men

Luke Dinsmore (Springwell RC)

Eoin Hughes (Letterkenny AC)

Craig McMeechan (North Down AC)

Fintan Stewart (City of Derry Spartans)

Women

Edel Monaghan (Dublin City Harriers)

Rebekah Nixon (Dromore AC)