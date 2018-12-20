Seanad told Mica redress scheme must be delivered ASAP

The Seanad has been told that 2019 must be the year in which a workable redress scheme is introduced for people whose homes have been affected by Mica.

Speaking during the Commencement Debate in the Seanad this morning, Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn said he had expected the cabinet to discuss the redress scheme this week, but that has been deferred until early next month.

Senator Mac Lochlainn told MInister Catherine Byrne that he will not play politics with such a serious issue, but began by stressing how important it is that the government understand the serious impact that Mica is having on householders and their families………..