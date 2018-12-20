Post-Brexit border questions yet to be resolved – Coveney

The government’s Brexit contingency plans don’t spell out how a hard border with Northern Ireland will be avoided.

The document published last night says the government is committed to avoiding a hard border but it doesn’t say how that will be done.

Earlier, European Affairs Minister Helen Mc Entee suggested the government will not plan for a hard border with Northern Ireland under any circumstances, because preparing for that scenario means it’s more likely to happen.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told the Dail the border question is one that still has to be resolved………..