People in rural Tyrone being victimised – McCrossan

It’s been claimed that civil servants in Northern Ireland are applying different rules East and West of the Bann.

Following the release of a £1.1 million emergency fund for Belfast City Centre in the wake of the Primark fire, West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says that the victims of last year’s flooding in rural Tyrone deserve equality of treatment.

Mr McCrossan says while the Belfast funding is necessary and to be welcomed, he’s still being told that an emergency fund is not possible for Tyrone because there is no Executive in place.

Mr Mc Crossan says people in rural communities are still being victimised: